Assam soldier killed in Sikkim flash flood laid to rest with military honours

By IANS Published Date - 01:00 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Guwahati: At his native village in Assam’s Baksa district, the deceased Army jawan Mitul Kalita’s mortal remains were cremated with military honour, officials said on Monday.

Kalita went missing in the recent flash flood that ravaged Sikkim. According to officials, his body was found on Sunday morning.

The mortal remains of the jawan were then sent to Anandbazaar Hatkhula area in the Baksa district.

As per reports, a large crowd gathered at Mitul’s residence to pay their respects.

Assam cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass visited the jawan’s residence and paid respects.

Dass posted on X, “Saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of Indian Army jawan Mitu Kalita in the devastating floods in Sikkim while he was undergoing a practical training session in Borong.”

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister also expressed his grief on the demise of Kalita and wrote on his X handle, “A tragic loss for Assam as it loses a braveheart in Mitul Kalita of Indian Army, from Baksa District, in the unfortunate flash flood in Sikkim. My prayers for the departed soul & condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

