Arrangements in place for cotton procurement in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Arrangements were being made for cotton procurement and 96,483 metric tonnes of cotton production was expected in the district.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty told officials of CCI, agriculture, marketing, police, transport, fire and legal metrology departments to work in coordination with each other to make effective arrangements for cotton procurement. The procurement would take place at ginning mills at Kothagudem, Singareni, Bhadrachalam and Burgampad mandals, he said.

The State government was encouraging cotton cultivation as part of crop diversification and cotton was the second highest cultivated crop in the district. Farmers in the district cultivated the crop in 1.60 lakh acres of land. Last year, cotton had fetched a good price. This year, the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has fixed a minimum support of price Rs.6380 per quintal, Durishetty noted.

He told the officials to install CCTV cameras and take safety measures at the procurement centres. In order to avoid delay in the procurement process, tokens have to be issued to farmers as per crop booking.