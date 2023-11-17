Artillery Centre Hyderabad conducts quarter-finals of ‘Battle of Minds’

Students from 13 schools participated in the ibid competition from Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:27 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Army organised the Battle of Minds, the biggest quiz competition in the Nation to commemorate 25 years of Kargil Victory. Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, conducted the quarter-finals of the quiz on Friday.

Students from 13 schools participated in the ibid competition from Hyderabad. It highlighted the role of the Indian Army in national development and transformational change. The initiative kindled the imagination of the young minds and gave them battlespace to fight an intense and intellectually scintillating competition.

The quiz was conducted in 2 rounds comprising a written test and a quiz round. Initially, a total of 3600 schools were selected in Round 1 which was conducted in online mode.

In the Quarter Finals, 216 schools were selected which are now participating at different locations in offline mode for further selection.

Out of these, 72 schools will move ahead to the semifinals. The finals are scheduled for December 5.