| Aryan Singh Bowls Khalsa Cc To Big Win In Hca B Division Two Day League

Aryan Singh bowls Khalsa CC to big win in HCA B Division two-day league

Raj Aryan Singh scalped five wickets for four runs to bowl Khalsa CC to a thumping 412-run victory over Telangana CC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: Raj Aryan Singh scalped five wickets for four runs to bowl Khalsa CC to a thumping 412-run victory over Telangana CC in the HCA B Division two-day league match in Hyderabad on Friday.

Aryan Singh bowled five maiden overs in his six-over spell to take five wickets.

Brief Scores: HCA B Division two-day league: Mahbubnagar District 241/8 in 80 overs lost to Team Speed 244/6 in 65.3 overs (Anirudh Kapil Goud 61, S Vimal Dev 81); Nalgonda District 626/8 in 85 overs bt Nizam College 16 in 11 overs (D Manoj Kumar 3/1); Raju CC 286 in 88.3 overs bt Classic CC 233 in 59 overs (P Karan Kumar 51, Shaik Mudassir 65; G Raj Kumar Naidu 4/26, A Sai Manideep 3/80); Mahmood CC 397 in 89.1 overs bt Osmania 175 in 62.2 overs (P Jasrith Reddy 67); Elegant CC 330 in 87.4 overs bt WMCC 284 in 67 overs (U Akshay Varma 85; Wasiq N Shaik 3/55, Y Yuganand Sree 3/70); Khalsa CC 516/4 in 84 overs bt Telangana CC 104 in 37 overs (Raj Aryan Singh 5/4); Balaji Colts CC 175 in 68 overs lost to Deccan Arsenal CC 177/4 in 39.2 overs (Anmol Singh Sethi 53, Mohd Husama 52no).