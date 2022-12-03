Asifabad: New road a milestone for Maoist-affected Gundala village

Gundala (Kumram Bheem Asifabad): The new road is a milestone of sorts in the history of the Gundala village in Tiryani mandal. The road, the villagers say, will usher in development of the tiny settlement, comprising seven hamlets inhabited by tribals.

Despite lack of proper transportation, health and education facilities, Gundala had already set an example to other villages by growing paddy crops on rocky terrain many years back. The dwellers won plaudits from many by cultivating the water-fed paddy by dumping soil of an irrigation tank on the rocks. Thodusham Chandu, a scheduled tribal from this habitation became a doctor from this region for the first time.

Soyam Bojju Rao created a record of sorts by completing his MSc and MEd. He raised awareness among the locals on farming and advised farmers to use the earth of the irrigation tanks to grow the paddy. He was instrumental in raising literacy and digging wells for the purpose of agriculture. He played a vital role in tribals uniting and achieving self-empowerment.

But, around 200 tribal households continued to be disconnected from the mainstream due to lack of a road. Trekking through a rocky path for at least 5 kilometers to bring rations, to reach a primary health centre and to buy groceries was a common affair here. They had to cross flooding streams in the monsoon and confront wild animals too.

Sidam Gangu, a 90-year old tribal from Gundala, told ‘Telangana Today’ that they were now free from isolation. He recounted that many tribals lost their family members while they were being shifted to Rompalli primary health centre. He recalled pregnant women being taken on cots to nearby habitations during medical emergencies.

The villagers said they were forced to take a 20-kilometre long route to reach the Tiryani mandal centre if they wanted to commute by bullock carts or two-wheelers or tractors, spending about three hours. “We can now easily reach surrounding villages and families here can save lives by rushing the ill to hospital along the new road,” Marsakola Lingubai, an elderly resident, said.

The villagers were also excited to see an ambulance of the health department reach their habitation for the first time.