Asifabad: Rebbena SI transferred over sexual harassment charges by girl

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Rebbena Sub-Inspector PVS Bhavani Sen who drew flak on charges of sexually harassing a woman aspirant of police constable job was transferred and was attached to Vacancy Reserve (VR) wing of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. An order to this effect was issued by Ramagundam Commissioner of Police S Chandrasekhar Reddy on Tuesday.

As per the order, Bhavani Sen was transferred and was replaced by Lingampalli Bhumesh, who was working in Mancherial police station.

Also Read Sub-Inspector draws flak for sexually harassing a girl in Asifabad

Bhavani Sen was alleged to have misbehaved with the aspirant and molested her under the pretext of giving study material a few days back. A video of the girl surfaced on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar said that an inquiry was being carried into the allegations. The sub-inspector denied the allegations.

In the meantime, Bhavani Sen’s wife Vasanthi attempted to commit suicide by consuming sanitizer as she was depressed over the allegations in Rebbena mandal centre. She was rushed to a primary health centre in Rebbena and then was admitted to district headquarters hospital of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Her medical condition was learned to be stable.