Asifabad: Ryot’s son bags seventh rank in POLYCET

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A small farmer’s son bagged the seventh rank in the engineering stream of Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test TS Polycet-2021 results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Adapa Anil Kumar, younger son of Ramesh from Buruguguda village in Asifabad mandal who owns 3 acres of land, excelled in the State-level entrance test by scoring 117 marks out of a total 120 marks. He secured the top rank in engineering stream and 49th rank in agriculture branch. Significantly, he registered 58 marks out of the total 60 in mathematics and 30 marks against the total 30 in chemistry.

Anil pursued Class X at Telangana Model School in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters and excelled in the final results too. “He displayed outstanding academic performance by securing 10 Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) in the results of Grade X. He is a brilliant student who passed out from the institution,” Abdul Khaleel, principal of the school remarked.

Overwhelmed by his impeccable show in the Polycet, Anil said that he never imagined that he would achieve the top rank. “I would like to become an IAS officer by shining in the Civil Services Examination in the future. I thank the teachers and parents who extended unwavering encouragement and support,” Anil told Telangana Today.

Anil had earlier qualified for National Means-Cum Merit Scholarship in 2019 and was selected for a State-level science fest for excelling in a written test in the same year.

