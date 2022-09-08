Asifabad: Three sacked for KGBV student’s death

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:09 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

As per the orders, the services of special officer P Swapna, ANM Ch Bharathi and duty teacher G Srilatha were terminated holding them responsible for the death of N Aishwarya. They were engaged on a contract-basis. As per the orders, the services of special officer P Swapna, ANM Ch Bharathi and duty teacher G Srilatha were terminated holding them responsible for the death of N Aishwarya. They were engaged on a contract-basis.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The services of a special officer, ANM and a teacher working with the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV)-Kaghaznagar were terminated for showing negligence and causing the death of a Class VIII student of the institution. Three separate orders to this effect were issued by District Educational Officer P Ashok.

As per the orders, the services of special officer P Swapna, ANM Ch Bharathi and duty teacher G Srilatha were terminated holding them responsible for the death of N Aishwarya. They were engaged on a contract-basis.

Also Read Heavy rains lash Telangana; orange alert issued for Friday

On Wednesday, Nagose Aishwarya died of fever at the hostel. She was diagnosed with some fever three days back. But she was not provided treatment, nor admitted to a hospital. The special officer and ANM Bharathi and duty teacher Srilatha were already placed under suspension for showing negligence.

Family members of the student staged a dharna and demanded stern action against the authorities of KGBV.

Additional Collector Rajesham handed an immediate relief of Rs 5,000 to parents of Aishwarya, who hails from Ankushapur village in Kaghaznagar mandal. Few students studying in the school took leaves, depressed over the incident.