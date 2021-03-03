ASPIRE BioNEST of UoH selected as best emerging Bioincubator in the country

ASPIRE BioNEST, formed as a knowledge-based incubator, nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship in scaling technologies of Agriculture, Biotechnology, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, and allied areas

Hyderabad: ASPIRE BioNEST of University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected as best emerging Bioincubator in the country. This was announced during the valedictory function of Global BioIndia 2021, a biannual conference conducted by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, on Wednesday.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister of Science & Technology, Dr. Harsh Vardhan participated in the event.

ASPIRE BioNEST is a Life Sciences incubator, set-up with the support of BIRAC in 2018, in School of Life Sciences at UoH.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof. Appa Rao Podile expressed his happiness and mentioned that the recognition is the result of collective efforts made by the team members of BioNEST and the mentors Prof. P Reddanna, Dr. D Yogeswara Rao, and Prof. GS Prasad.

ASPIRE BioNEST, formed as a knowledge-based incubator, nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship in scaling technologies of Agriculture, Biotechnology, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, and allied areas. It is a deep science incubator with 20,000 sft dedicated plug-and-play laboratory space equipped with modern instrumentation to perform any research in Life Sciences.

Presently, there are 25 incubates at ASPIRE BioNEST which offers incubation services mainly to the start-ups who are actively working to address the pressing needs like medical requirements, environment protection, agricultural innovations, human wellness, animal ethics etc.

