Assembly Elections 2023: 71% Plus Voting In Madhya Pradesh And 68% Plus Voting In Chhattisgarh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Madhya Pradesh records 71.16% voter turnout, while Chhattisgarh sees 68.15% at 5 p.m. in the second phase. Over 2,500 candidates await electoral fate; 5.59 million voters are eligible, including 2.87 crore male and 2.71 crore female voters in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 958 candidates contested across the 70 seats in the second phase of the Chhattisgarh elections.