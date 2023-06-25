Atmiya Sammelanam for Padmashali employees organised in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hanamkonda: The Telangana Padmashali Udyogula Sangam (TPUS), Warangal, organized a grand ‘Atmiya Sammelanam’ (get-together) for Padmasali employees at the Hanamkonda District Praja Parishad meeting hall here on Sunday.

The event saw the participation of approximately 100 Padmasali employees, who were recognized and honoured for their contributions to the establishment of the TPUS office building.

Eega Venkateshwarlu, TPUS State president, presided over the programme, while Kodam Ravi Prakash, Warangal district president, conducted the proceedings.