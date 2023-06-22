Engineering student drowns while clicking selfie in Hanamkonda

An engineering student lost his life while attempting to take a selfie on the low-level bridge cum weir on the Kantathmakur tank

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:22 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Representational Image

Hanamkonda: An engineering student lost his life while attempting to take a selfie on the low-level bridge cum weir on the Kantathmakur tank in Nadikuda Mandal in the district on Thursday.

Mohammad Ismail, a B.Tech (CSE) first-year student of KITS, Warangal, reportedly slipped and fell into the water. The incident occurred while Ismail and two other students from KITS were visiting the tank.

According to sources, the trio had ventured to the picturesque spot to capture a selfie. However, the outing took a tragic turn when Ismail lost his footing and fell into the water.

Although his companions swiftly rushed to rescue him, their efforts were in vain as Ismail had drowned by then. The police retrieved the body and shifted it to the MGM Hospital for postmortem.

Ismail was from the Subedari locality in Hanmakonda, while the two others were identified as residents of Kazipet.