Attack had made Kotha Prabhakar Reddy think of opting out of polls: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing Party cadre during a Thanksgiving meeting in Dubbak on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy had thought of staying away from the assembly elections after the attack on him during the election campaign on October 30.

Addressing a meeting of the Dubbak BRS workers in Dubbak on Tuesday, Harish Rao said Prabhakar Reddy told him this a day after the attack on him while in hospital.

When he tried to convince Prabhakar Reddy, the latter sought a day to take a decision. Since Prabhakar Reddy was known to be an affable person, he was mentally hurt by the attack, he said, adding the Reddy finally accepted to go ahead with contesting in the elections. Stating that BRS workers had put collective work into the campaign, Harish Rao credited the victory by a majority of 53,000 votes to the Dubbak party cadre.

Asking the cadre to consider the defeat of the party in the assembly election as a mere speedbreaker to the BRS progress, the former Minister said the party would correct its mistakes to emerge strong in the days to come. Saying that the Congress had made 413 promises under the Six Guarantees, he said the Congress would stand no right to seek votes during the Lok Sabha elections unless it kept its promises before the deadline of 100 days.

Stating that the people of Telangana would certainly recognise the work of the BRS at some point during the Congress rule, Rao said they would compare the commitment of each party as time progresses. However, the BRS would remain the only voice for Telangana at the national level while both the national parties were working with the single agenda of forming their party’s government at the Centre.

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy and others were present.