Attack on doctor in Peddapalli: Assailants did recce, say cops

Police, who have launched an investigation into the incident, said the attackers were believed to have carried out a recce for three days before the attack.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 08:36 PM

Peddapalli: Mystery still surrounds the late night attack on Kalvasrirampur Mandal Health Officer Dr Mahender. Unidentified persons had attacked the doctor while he was returning to Peddapalli after work on Tuesday.

Police, who have launched an investigation into the incident, said the attackers were believed to have carried out a recce for three days before the attack. They had visited a pan-shop, milk parlour, MPDO office and other areas in the mandal headquarters. At the pan-shop, one of the accused had made a UPI payment while purchasing a few objects. Police managed to get his photograph with the help of his UPI ID, it is learnt. He was reportedly taken into custody.

On the other hand, the doctor has not lodged a complaint with the police. When cops asked him, Mahender reportedly expressed doubt on hospital staff, who were issued a show cause notice by him. There are reports that all the accused are in police custody. However, the police are yet to confirm this.