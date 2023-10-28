Attacks on tribals by Maoists are heinous: Superintendent of Police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Kothagudem: The banned CPI (Maoist) leaders were threatening tribals living in the villages on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders and extorting money from them in the name of meetings, alleged Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G.

He said that it was inhuman to attack and persecute the tribals, if they did not attend the meetings organised by the Maoist party. Maoist party was not only targeting the police forces but also attacking the tribals who depend on the forest for their livelihood.

The SP visited the home of a tribal, who lost a pregnant cow because of the blast of a pressure mine planted by Maoists in the Ramapuram-Pusuguppa forest area in Cherla mandal in the district on Saturday. He extended financial assistance to the tribal man.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Vineeth said that the Adivasis were angry over the actions of the Maoist party which was preventing development and attacking them while claiming to have been fighting for the rights of adivasi people.