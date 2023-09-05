Attapur police rescue 15 stranded passengers as RTC bus bound for Kurnool breaks down

On being alerted, Attapur Inspector P Yadagiri along with his men and local DRF team reached the spot and with the help of a traffic police crane towed away the bus to a safer spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Attapur police rescued 15 passengers who were stranded in a RTC bus bound for Kurnool on Tuesday morning.

The bus belonging to Gadwal bus depot along with 15 passengers started for Kurnool in the morning.

When it reached Aramgarh due to heavy water logging on the road the bus broke down.

On being alerted, Attapur Inspector P Yadagiri along with his men and local DRF team reached the spot and with the help of a traffic police crane towed away the bus to a safer spot.