Attempt to buy MLAs: BJP moves court for CBI probe

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:55 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s State unit has moved the Telangana High Court, demanding a probe by a ‘neutral agency’ like the Central Bureau of Investigation, into Wednesday’s developments where the party has been charged with attempting to buy four TRS MLAs.

Filed by BJP State general secretary G Premendar Reddy, the petition alleged that the investigation by the State police into the incident was being done with the sole intention to frame leaders of the BJP and to damage its reputation at the instance of the ruling party.

Claiming that the BJP’s campaign in Munugode was getting an ‘overwhelming response’, the petition alleged that the TRS was trying to disrupt the BJP campaign. It also alleged that the complaint in connection with the Aziz Nagar farmhouse incident was lodged at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, other State ministers and senior leaders of the TRS, and that the true facts and motive behind the complaint could be unearthed only by an enquiry by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team constituted by the court.

Unless such an enquiry was conducted, the BJP’s chances in Munugode would suffer and impact the mandate of the people, Premender Reddy said in the petition.

The court will take up the petition for hearing on Friday.