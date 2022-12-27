Authorities crack whip against illegal layouts in Mancherial

Authorities of Local Bodies and Revenue Department cracked the whip against errant real estate developers

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 10:07 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Authorities of Revenue and Local Bodies demolish boundaries of an illegal layout in Thandur mandal centre recently

Mancherial: Authorities of Local Bodies and Revenue Department cracked the whip against errant real estate developers, who allegedly encroached lands of government and assigned to the poor families duping the customers and causing huge losses to the exchequer.

The authorities identified four illegal layouts developed in different parts of the district. They erected boards cautioning customers not to buy plots in survey number 612 in Thandur mandal centre.

They retrieved two pieces of lands encroached upon by real estate developers in Bellampalli, protecting 8 acres of the land belonging to the government.

“A special focus has been laid on curbing illegal real estate layouts in the district and unauthorized constructions of homes in municipalities. Notices were served to owners for building houses in Mancherial and Naspur towns by flouting norms of Telangana Municipal Act 2019, recently,” Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul told ‘Telangana Today.’

The additional collector said that surprise inspections were being carried to prevent the illegal layouts. Similarly, the authorities are cross checking whether the layouts were approved by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) department.

They are making sure to protect the Full Tank Level (FTL) of irrigation tanks. They are creating awareness over consequences of purchasing house sites in unauthorized layouts.

The authorities are planning to take action against those who develop illegal layouts mushrooming in Hajipur, Luxettipet and Mandamarri mandals soon.

They said that scores of unauthorized layouts were developed in these mandals as they are situated around Mancherial town and following huge demand for house sites and independent homes from customers in recent years.

Similarly, they are going to prevent unauthorized construction of houses and additional floors in permitted homes in Mancherial, Naspur and Kyathanpalli municipalities.

Incidentally, these three municipalities register over 1,000 homes per annum and are located on the edges of Mancherial district centre.

Employees and professionals show interest to build homes in these towns, considering availability of schools and hospitals and connectivity of both rail and road.

Certain persons are developing real estate layouts in Mancherial, Kyathanpalli, Naspur, Bellampalli, and Chennur municipalities and Luxettipet, Thandur, Hajipur, Mandamarri and Kasipet mandals without obtaining approval from the DTCP and evading payment relevant taxes. They are able to make a fast buck.

But, customers are unable to get permission to construct homes from municipalities and rural civic bodies.