Auto rickshaw driver attacks minor boy with knife in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Representational image

Hyderabad: A minor boy was seriously injured after being attacked by an auto rickshaw driver with a knife at Jagadgirigutta on Monday.

According to the police, the youngster, identified as Aditya was playing in front of his house at Rajiv Gruhakalpa building when an auto driver approached him and on some pretext took him into his auto rickshaw.

The driver then inflicted a bleeding wound on the neck of the child.

On noticing the bleeding child , the locals raised an alarm following which the auto rickshaw driver left the child and fled away.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the boy to hospital and efforts to identify and nab the attacker were launched.