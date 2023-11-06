Available for public unlike previous MLAs, says Kranthi Kiran

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran said he was available in the constituency for the public for five days a week, unlike previous MLAs who represented the constituency earlier

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Women are welcoming BRS MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran into Kodaikal village of Andole Mandal in Sangareddy district during his campaign on Monday.

Sangareddy: Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran said he was available in the constituency for the public for five days a week, unlike previous MLAs who represented the constituency earlier. Accusing previous MLAs Damodara Raja Narasimha and P Babu Mohan of staying away from the constituency even after winning the election, Kranthi Kiran said he had put an end to such traditions by staying in the constituency.

Addressing the people during his campaign rally at Kodaikal village in Andole on Monday, the BRS MLA said all the 24 Dalit families in the village would get Dalit Bandhu after BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao became the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time. Promising to stay in the constituency round the clock, Kranthi Kiran appealed to the voters to send him to the Assembly again. He said Congress candidate Raja Narasimha was sending his daughter Trisha to campaign on his behalf because Narasimha was not drawing any response even from the cadre. Over 50 Congress workers and 30 other women had joined BRS in Kodaikal on Monday.

While participating in another election rally at Dakur village, the BRS MLA appealed to farmers to recall their life before the BRS came into power in 2014. The Congress and Telugu Desam governments used to take the entire Singuru water to Hyderabad ignoring the farmers’ needs in Medak district. However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had changed the trend by releasing all the water to Medak. Minor irrigation tanks in the constituency were brimming with water even now as the tanks are filled with Singuru water.

BRS leader Patlolla Jaipal Reddy and others were present. Later, the MLA participated in Jangama and Veera Shiva Lingayath Athmeeya Sammelanams in Vatpally mandal headquarters.

