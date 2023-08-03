Hyderabad to host 7th South Asian Taekwondo Championship

The three-day event will have competitions in patterns, sparring, power breaking, self-defense and other categories

07:00 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad will host the 7th South Asian Taekwondo Championship, under the aegis of Taekwondo Association of Telangana in association Taekwondo Association of India, Taekwondo Association of Karnataka, at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli Stadium from August 4.

The three-day event will have competitions in patterns, sparring, power breaking, self-defense and other categories for different age groups starting from Under-14 to veterans. A total of 1000 delegates from eight countries including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE and 12 Indian States will vie for the honours.

The top three medallists of the event will qualify for the 38th National ITF Taekwondo Championships and the 10th Asian ITF Taekwondo Championships to be held at Bengaluru in December, 2023 and August, 2024 respectively.