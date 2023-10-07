Awareness seminar on PESA Act held in Kothagudem

A senior advocate Trinadha Rao gave legal advice and explained the provisions of PESA Act, LTR and ROFR to the officers and sarpanchs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Kothagudem: An awareness seminar on PESA Act, RoFR and Land Transfer Regulation (LTR) was organised by ITDA at Bhadrachalam in the district on Saturday.

As many as 406 district officials and 536 non-officials participated in the seminar. A senior advocate Trinadha Rao gave legal advice and explained the provisions of PESA Act, LTR and ROFR to the officers and sarpanchs.

ITDA Project Officer Prateek Jain, Bhadrachalam RDO Mangilal,Tribal Welfare Officer from ITDA Manemma, APO (General) David Raj and others were present.