Nava Limited set up its 25th safe drinking water plant

The water plant is at Shekaram Banjar at Paloncha in the district and would be helpful in preventing water borne diseases.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Kothagudem: Nava Limited has established its 25th safe drinking water plant at Shekaram Banjar at Paloncha in the district as part of its CSR initiative.

A statement from the company here on Friday said that Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G inaugurated the water plant. Speaking on the occasion he said that the water plant would be helpful in preventing water borne diseases.

He advised the villagers to make proper use of the water plant and appreciated Nava Limited for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities for the benefit of the poorer sections in the society.

The residents of the village passed a resolution for the water plant and approached the company, which established the plant and handed it over to Paloncha Municipality. DGM (Power Plant) RP Kiran, chief liaison officer V Khadarendra Babu, chief administrator (CSR) D Shyam Sunder and others were present.