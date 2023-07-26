Godavari rising at Bhadrachalam, crosses first warning level

On Wednesday, the water level in the river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district surpassed the first warning level for the third time this season.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Following heavy rains in its catchment area and release of flood water from upstream projects the water level touched 44.40 feet at 3pm with a discharge of 9.92 lakh cusecs. Flood level in the river reached 46.20 cusecs at 6 pm with a discharge of 10.59 lakh cusecs and expected to rise further.

Flood relief special officer Anudeep Durishetty inspected Vista Complex and Nannapaneni School relief centre besides Taliperu project in Cherla mandal on the day. He directed the officials to shift the residents in low lying areas to relief centres while advising the residents to stay at the relief centres until the flood situation turns normal.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala directed the officials on flood relief duty to be alert and monitor the situation from time to time. Vehicular traffic on Bhadrachalam to Cherla road has to be restricted as flood water inundated the road at Satyanarayanapuram and K Kothagudem.

With Taliperu and Kinnerasani projects receiving huge inflows officials lifted gates to discharge excess water. Around two lakh cusecs of excess water was being discharged from Taliperu while 41, 000 cusecs of excess was being discharged from Kinnerasani project.

Stay indoors SP tells residents

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G asked people in the district not to come out unless there was an emergency in view of incessant rain. The district police force was available to the people and the public should call police emergency number 100 to get help from the police.

He appealed to people to cooperate with police and follow their instructions. He told the public not to go near overflowing water bodies and not to stay in dilapidated buildings. Vehicle riders have to drive at limited speed as there was a risk of skidding, he said.

River Munneru in spate in Khammam, residents alerted

With the rise in flood flow in river Munneru in Khammam city the district administration has advised the residents to be alert. District Collector VP Gautham inspected the flood-prone areas at Kalvoddu area on Tuesday night. Relief centres with basic facilities have been set up in Nayabazar School and Government Degree College in the city, he said.