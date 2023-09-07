Bachupally child drowning case: House owner removing manhole cover led to tragic incident

The boy Midhun, a resident of NRI colony in Pragathi Nagar Bachupally on Tuesday morning came out of his house and slipped into a swollen nala and got washed away.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:09 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: Though the civic administration received the flak, it was the sheer negligence of a house owner that resulted in a four year old boy getting washed away in a nala in Bachupally.

The Bachupally police registered a case against a few private persons for lifting the cover of the nala at Pragathi Nagar that eventually led to the death of a four year old boy who slipped and got washed away.

The boy Midhun, a resident of NRI colony in Pragathi Nagar Bachupally on Tuesday morning came out of his house and slipped into a swollen nala and got washed away. His body was later fished out of Turka Cheruvu Kukatpally later on Tuesday evening by DRF personnel.

The police initially registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and handed over the body to family members. In the follow up investigation, the police checked the feed of the surveillance cameras and found some private persons had removed the cover to allow water stagnated on the road to flow down and left the spot unattended. The Sections of the case were alerted to endangering the public life and negligent act leading to the death.

Midhun, was second son of Pharma Company employee Santosh Reddy, a native of Suryapet and was studying in a kindergarten school. The family is staying for five years in a NRI colony.

A video footage of the child following a senior citizen and later slipping into the nala unnoticed went viral on social media. However, two more videos that showed minutes before the incident of two persons removing the slab of the nala to allow free flow of water accumulated on the street were shared by the local leaders.

Meanwhile the authorities asked civilians not to tamper with manhole covers as it is endangering human lives.