Hyderabad: Four-year-old boy washed away in nala in Bachupally

In a rain related incident, a four year old-boy was washed away in a nala at Pragathinagar in Bachupally on Tuesday

Published Date - 04:17 PM, Tue - 5 September 23
Hyderabad: In a rain related incident, a four year old-boy was washed away in a nala at Pragathinagar in Bachupally on Tuesday.

The boy, Mithun, a resident of NRI colony was playing near his house when he slipped and fell into a nala. The locals who noticed it tried to save him but failed as the water was flowing at a great speed.

On information the Bachupally police rushed to the spot and on inputs provided by a person who spotted the child in the nala near the ‘cheruvu’ started efforts to trace the body. The teams of fire department and DRG arrived at the spot.

