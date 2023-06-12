Balayya collaborates with Bobby Kolli for his upcoming film ‘NBK109’

At the puja ceremony, script has been handed over by big mass director, VV Vinayak.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna has been consistently delivering huge blockbusters to entertain his huge fanbase. Keeping up with that spirit, the actor has decided to deliver an action spectacle with Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing this massive film in the direction of blockbuster filmmaker Bobby Kolli. Srikara Studios is presenting the film. Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Kolli and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi have performed a puja to officially announce the film and commence the production.

At the puja ceremony, script has been handed over by big mass director, VV Vinayak. First clap was given by Chukkapalli Suresh (Honorary Counsel General of South Korea). Camera was switched on by successful director Gopichand Malineni. First shot direction is handled by Wizard of Words and popular director Trivikram Srinivas.

The movie’s team has released a concept poster that talks about the story. With a sickle, an axe and weapons that showcase how violent the character is going to be, movie team has got huge buzz among the fans.

Aptly described as ‘Violence ka Visiting Card’, the movie’s tagline reads – “The world knows him but no one knows his world”. With these two lines, the team has raised the viewers’ expectations on the film and it is going to be a mass spectacle for fans and movie-lovers at the theatres.

The film is expected to release in early 2024. More details will be announced soon.