Unprecedented developmental activities will ensure victory, says Balka Suman

In an interview with 'Telangana Today', Suman explained his prospects and efforts to develop Chennur, once known for backwardness.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 03:22 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Mancherial: BRS Chennur candidate Balka Suman believes that the development he made possible in Chennur segment will help him in winning for the second time. In an interview with Santosh Padala, Suman explained his prospects and efforts to develop Chennur, once known for backwardness.

How would you like to develop the Chennur segment further in the coming five years if elected again?

Plans are afoot to convert Chennur town into an inter-state junction. Underground drainages will be constructed in Mandamarri, Kyathanpalli and Chennur municipalities. A post-graduation college will be established in Chennur, while a degree college will be set up in Mandamarri. Efforts will be made to provide employment opportunities to youngsters by setting up industries relating to agriculture and allied sectors. Special focus will be given to the tourism sector as well.

Tell us the factors that will help you win from Chennur?

Unprecedented developmental activities taken up in Chennur segment in the four and half years will ensure my win. For instance, 22 bridges were built across streams and roads were laid ending several decades-long woes of rural folks and improving their connectivity. Three municipalities were being developed spending Rs 700 crore. A 100-bedded hospital was built in Chennur town, bettering healthcare facilities.

Occupants of lands belonging to SCCL were given titles, realising a long pending dream of the poor. Besides, an oil palm factory is going to be established in Mandamarri spending Rs 500 crore. Locals would be able to get employment opportunities with the advent of the factory. Chennur Lift Irrigation project will be created at an estimated cost of Rs.1,650 crore.

Whom do you consider as your main opponent?

Considering the outstanding developmental activities and implementation of innovative schemes, no candidate is my opponent. Congress nominee Dr Vivek is trying to reach electors to some extent, but using in unethical ways, while none knows the candidate of BJP.