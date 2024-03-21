Elect Eshwar as Peddapalli MP, Balka Suman urges electors

Suman alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was busy in offering bribes to Congress leaders in New Delhi instead of focussing on developmental activities.

21 March 2024

Mancherial: BRS district president Balka Suman said the Congress was delaying implementing its poll promises, citing various reasons. He along with Koppula Eshwar conducted a preparatory meeting with public representatives and activists of the party in Kyathanapalli on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was busy in offering bribes to Congress leaders in New Delhi instead of focussing on developmental activities. There was a huge gap between Revanth Reddy’s statements and his actions, he said.

Urging voters to vote for BRS Peddapalli Parliament segment candidate Koppula Eshwar in the coming Lok Sabha elections, Suman said Eshwar was jailed for protesting against injustice meted out to coal miners. Eshwar had actively participated in the Telangana movement and resigned from the post of MLA twice, he said.

Later, Suman and Eshwar held a meeting with BRS workers in Jaipur mandal. BRS mandal president Dharmapur Aravind Rao and others were present.