Bandi calls Warangal incident a case of love jihad

Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Warangal medical student Daravath Preethi’s attempt to die by suicide was a case of 'love jihad'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Warangal medical student Daravath Preethi’s attempt to die by suicide was a case of ‘love jihad’.

“A section of the community’s youths are targeting Hindu girls and harassing them in the name of love jihad. The youth are getting funds from other countries. So, they are trapping Hindu girls and harassing them by utilizing that money”, he said at a press conference here on Friday.

Demanding that Preethi’s case should be probed by a sitting judge since there were many doubts on the incident, he also accused the State government and police of trying to help the accused escape by registering a case under simple sections. The BJP leader also wanted Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to respond on the incident.