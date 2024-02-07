Bandi Sanjay demands six guarantees before LS poll schedule

As part of Gao Chalo Abhiyan, the BJP leader examined works taken up with central government funds in Rangapur of Huzurabad mandal on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 07:29 PM

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the Congress government to implement all six guarantees promised to the public during the time of assembly elections before the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls were be announced.

Everybody was aware that the schedule for the parliamentary election is going to be announced at any time in this month. So, the state government should start the implementation of schemes before the schedule was announced, he said.

As part of Gao Chalo Abhiyan, the BJP leader examined works taken up with central government funds in Rangapur of Huzurabad mandal on Wednesday.

If the new government was sincere, it should take up the issuing of new ration cards on a war-footing manner and complete the process within one week and provide all six guarantees, he said.