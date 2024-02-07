Babu Mohan quits BJP

Sources said that since his son was with the BRS, he might join the party soon. He was very unhappy during the assembly elections too and had threatened to leave the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 04:39 PM

Hyderabad: In yet another jolt to the BJP in Telangana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, actor turned politician and former minister Babu Mohan on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party.

Babu Mohan told media that he would be sending his resignation to BJP State chief G Kishan Reddy on Thursday. He said that he was not getting due respect in the party and that Kishan Reddy was not responding to his calls. He revealed that he would also be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Warangal Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.

However, once he was allocated the Andole assembly ticket, he decided to continue with the BJP. He lost to Congress candidate Damodara Raja Narasimha in the assembly polls.