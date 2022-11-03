Bandi Sanjay sent back to party office in Hyderabad after late night drama

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 AM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, who was stopped by the police last night when he was traveling in a car from Hyderabad to Munugode at Abdullapurmet, was sent back to the BJP State office in Hyderabad.

Police had stopped Sanjay last night pointing out that non-locals were not allowed in the constituency as polling was scheduled on Thursday. He staged a dharna after which he was shifted to Abdullapurmet police station and later on Thursday morning, shifted to the BJP state party office here.

Earlier, speaking to media at the Abdullapurmet police station, Sanjay took strong objection to the police stopping him and alleged that he was arrested.