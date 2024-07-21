Banned drugs seized at Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Secunderabad railway station

21 July 2024

The Government of India, in 2018, banned drug combination Ofloxacin and Ornidazole Suspension in the larger public interest.

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (TSDCA), Telangana, detected and seized stocks of banned medicine Ofloxacin and Ornidazole Suspension from the Jan Aushadhi Kendra located in the premises of Secunderabad Railway Station.

During the raid, the DCA drug inspectors detected stocks of Ofloxacin and Ornidazole Suspension (50mg/125 mg) manufactured by Lok-Beta Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd, Thane, Maharashtra.

The TSDCA said the Government of India, in 2018, banned drug combination Ofloxacin and Ornidazole Suspension in the larger public interest. The combination was earlier available for treatment of infections due to bacteria and parasites.

“This prohibition was enacted due to the potential risks posed to human health by this fixed-dose combination, which was found to lack therapeutic justification. The Government of India prohibited the manufacture for sale and distribution for human use of this drug combination in the country on September 7, 2018,” DG, TSDCA, VB Kamalsan Reddy said.

Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders, DCA said.

The manufacturing and sale of prohibited drugs (banned drugs) is a grave offence. To combat this issue, surprise checks are being intensified to detect the circulation of banned drugs in the market. Stringent action will be taken as per the law against violators.

The public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines to DCA between 10.30 am and 5 pm on toll-free number 1800-599-6969.