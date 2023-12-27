Two held for manufacturing Alprazolam in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh is examining the banned drugs at Fasalwadi village in Sangareddy District on Wednesday

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Police have nabbed four persons who were caught manufacturing Alprazolam drug in Fasalwadi village near Sangareddy on Wednesday. The two prime accused K Brahmananda Goud and Chirugori David were earlier arrested on the charge of making banned drugs in separate cases in 2018.

Since they were put in Sangareddy District jail, they became friends. On their release from the jail, they had started their own business of making the banned drugs roping in Kondapuram Shiva and Vinod Kumar Sakinala, who had an experience of working in pharmaceutical companies in the past. On a tip of, the Telangana State Narcotics Bureau and Sangareddy Police have raided on the alprazolam drug making unit.

The Police have seized Rs 70 lakh worth raw material, two cars, and phones used by the accused. Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh has said that they would initiate stern action against the banned drug makers.