Bansal, Himateja slam centuries at HCA A Division T20 league tournament

R Dayanand’s Yash Bansal hit an unbeaten 108 while BDL’s K Himateja scored an unbeaten 100 in their respective side’s victories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

K Himateja

Hyderabad: R Dayanand’s Yash Bansal hit an unbeaten 108 while BDL’s K Himateja scored an unbeaten 100 in their respective side’s victories in the HCA A Division T20 league-cum-knockout tournament in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Bansal’s ton propelled R Dayanand to an eight-wicket win over Sporting XI while Himatej’s century helped BDL to a 42-run win over Ensconse.

Brief Scores: A Division T20 league-cum-knockout:

SBI 122/8 in 20 overs lost to Continental 125/2 in 17.4 overs (M Sai Pratheek 56no); Central Excise 148/7 in 20 overs (J Mallikarjun 32) lost to Jai Hanuman 149/7 in 14 overs (Jayasuriya A 51no); UBI 167/6 in 20 overs (K Krithik Reddy 43) lost to SCRSA 168/7 in 20 overs (Dharma Naren Reddy 49); India Cements 140/4 in 20 overs (B Thejodhaur 47) vs Combined District 144/5 in 18.2 overs (G Sai Krishna Reddy 45); Evergreen 138/7 in 20 overs (P Sai Vikas Reddy 70) lost to Budding Stars 142/5 in 18 overs (Syed Askari 47); EMCC 126/4 in 20 overs (Sumanth K 42) bt Cambridge XI 114/9 in 20 overs (D Sai Sragvi 34, Ritvik M 3/20); Sporting XI 161/4 in 20 overs (Ankur Tiwari 60no) lost to R Dayanand 165/2 in 16.4 overs (Yash Bansal 108 no); MP Colts 134/6 in 20 overs (S Venkat Karthik 49, Sathish Kumar 3/15) lost to Hyderabad Bottling 137/3 in 17.3 overs (Ali Kacchi Diamond 46); Gemini Friends 154/7 in 20 overs (Owais Abdul Wahed 41; Utkarsh Jain 3/17) bt Emerging Sr A 140/9 in 20 overs (Mohd Arfaz Ahmed 56; Abdul Ela Qureshi 4/25); BDL 208/4 in 20 overs (K Himteja 100 no, Aditya Javvaji 53) bt Ensconse 166 in 19.4 overs (Mohd Umar 42, Arjun G 4/25); Emerging XI Sr B 163/5 in 20 overs (Dhyeay Rajul Paul 80) bt Deccan Chronicle 155/8 in 20 overs (M Pratyush Kumar 41) ; Income Tax w/o AOC;

C Division one-day league:

LNCC 108 in 42.5 overs (N Tarun Raj 5/5) lost to Eklavya 109/4 in 29.2 overs (T Arjun 50no); CK Blues 197/5 in 50 overs (G Parthiv 70) lost to Noble CC 198/3 in 44.2 overs (B Saakshit Ram 97no); Starlets 237/7 in 50 overs (CH Akshay 130) bt Safiguda CC 123 in 27.4 overs (Rithik Sharma 63; Bhagat Reddy 4/20); St Mary’s 176 in 44.3 overs (Deepak Yadav 55, B Hari Pavanaj Reddy 53; Yashmith 5/16) lost to Satyam Colts 177/5 in 31.3 overs (Nyathik 59, V Ram Gopal Goud 69); Adams XI 162 in 48.1 overs (M Mithilesh 3/24, T Pavan Kumar 3/18) lost to Abhinav Colts 163/3 in 31.3 overs (Ram Pradhav Naidu 67).

