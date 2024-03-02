Bar Association wants family, labour, SC/ST courts in Kothagudem

The Bar Association president Ramesh Kumar Makkad, general secretary Ravilala Rama Rao and vice president Dundra Ramesh met Justice Venugopal during his visit to the district court and submitted a memorandum

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 10:00 PM

Kothagudem Bar Association appealed to High Court judge EV Venugopal to establish family, SC/ST and labour courts in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: Kothagudem Bar Association has appealed to High Court judge EV Venugopal to establish family court, SC/ST court and labour court in Kothagudem.

The Bar Association president Ramesh Kumar Makkad, general secretary Ravilala Rama Rao and vice president Dundra Ramesh met Justice Venugopal during his visit to the district court on Saturday and submitted a memorandum.

The association office bearers said that there was a serious shortage of staff in the eight courts that were currently being run in Kothagudem district court premises and asked justice Venugopal, who was Kothagudem district portfolio judge, to fill up those vacancies.

In the year 2017, the State government sanctioned Rs 60 lakh to Kothagudem court and the amount remained unspent. The funds could be used for the construction of SC/ST court and family court, they noted.

The association wanted a government pleader appointed to Kothagudem principal district court, to construct new court buildings on ten acres of land and to shift the first additional judicial magistrate court into the premises of the district court.

Appointment of regular judicial officers to the agency courts and monitoring the functioning of the agent to government (district Collector) court, special assistant agent and sub-divisional magistrate (mobile court) by the High Court from time to time were among the issues brought to the notice of the High Court judge.

The association sports secretary Pittala Rama Rao, library secretary Yasa Yugandhar, advocate Mendu Rajamallu and others were present.