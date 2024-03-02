Dipping water levels at NSP like to bring back 2016 situation

The project officials could foresee an unusual situation where in both the States are likely to seek drawls reaching below the minimum drawdown level of 510 feet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 09:17 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: As the Krishna basin is all set to shrivel up, the Nagarjuna Sagar Project is likely emerge the last hope to meet the drinking water needs in its command in both the Telugu States. The project officials could foresee an unusual situation where in both the States are likely to seek drawls reaching below the minimum drawdown level of 510 feet.

This summer will see the repeat of the 2016 situation when water was drawn going up to a depth of 506 feet, said a senior official. As for Telangana, the worry is more about the drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Also Read Gutha asks CM to request Karnataka government for water from Almatti, Narayanpur

As stated by Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), Telangana has already run out of its allotted share of 35 tmc of water for the current water year. An additional indent placed by the State for 8.90 tmc to meet its drinking water requirements up to May next was turned down.

The State would require to draw 1.6 tmc of water per month from the project to meet the drinking water needs in the twin cities alone. The districts of Nalgonda and Khammam are equally depending on the project for the same. In this backdrop, in all likelihood, the river board had to be approached by the State to tide over an emergency situation.

As the project officials put it, water level in the reservoir, which was fast dipping, was likely to drop below the MDDL by the end of April. Drawls up to the level of 506 feet would yield another 6.5 tmc and it could be the life saver.

Andhra Pradesh, which started availing three tmc of water allotted to it out of its overall quota of 15 tmc from the NSP, is also likely to stake claim for its share.