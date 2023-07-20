Basar temple earns Rs 67 lakh in 44 days

Nirmal: The popular Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi Devasthanam of Basar earned Rs 67.08 lakh for a period of 44 days. The counting of hundials was held on the premises of the shrine on Thursday.

The temple registered an income of Rs 67, 08,400, 75 grams of mixed gold, 3.60 kilograms of mixed silver and 27 foreign currency notes from June 6 to July 20 by way of offerings by devotees. Authorities of the pilgrim centre, members of Vagdevi Society, a voluntary organization and Srisaila Bramarambika Seva Samithi-Kamareddy and staffers of the police department took part in the counting.