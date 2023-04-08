BCCI earns over Rs 2,900 crore from IPL title sponsorships

Not just title sponsorships, companies have managed to grab the attention of viewers by running ads and campaigns

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:16 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: There always exists a huge competition among sponsors to acquire the rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) title sponsorship. They don’t mind shelling out large sums to grab the rights as it allows them to connect their brand with customers.

Companies see IPL as a great opportunity to market their brand and products. Not just title sponsorships, companies have managed to grab the attention of viewers by running ads and campaigns.

For example, CoinSwitch, a cryptocurrency platform, saw its registrations increase four-fold after running campaigns on Disney+ Hotstar in 2021.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has roped in Tata Group as the title sponsor of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). A total of 4 companies have bagged the sponsorship rights of the IPL to date before Tata Group.

Here is the list of title sponsors of IPL since the inaugural edition

DLF: 2008-2014

DLF signed a deal with the BCCI as a title sponsor for Rs 160 crore per year for 4 years, from 2008 to 2012.

Pepsi: 2013 – 2015

Pepsi stepped in when the DLF decided not to renew the deal after 2012. Pepsi bagged the sponsorship title rights for an amount of Rs 396 crore.

Vivo: 2016 – 2017:

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer won the sponsorship title rights by paying BCCI Rs 200 crore from 2016-2017. And post that tenure, Vivo renewed its deal by paying a fee of Rs 880 crore for another 2 years.

Dream11: 2020

In a dramatic turn of events, Dream11 came into the picture all of a sudden and replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the 2020 edition of the IPL. Vivo had to withdraw its contract in 2020 due to Galwan Valley military clash between India and China.

Vivo: 2021

Vivo again grabbed the sponsorship rights in 2021 by paying Rs 440 crore for a single year.

Tata Group: 2022-2023

Tata replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for 2 years by paying the BCCI Rs 660 crore.