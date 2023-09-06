Bengaluru engineer claims he saves Rs 40,000 per month after moving to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and Bengaluru – both cities are known for attracting tech giants and have been a hotspot for generating job opportunities across the country. However, a recent comparison regarding the ‘cost of living’ in these cities gained widespread attention on social media platform X when an individual claimed to have started saving Rs 40,000 after relocating from Bengaluru to Hyderabad.

A recent social media post by software engineer Prudhvi Reddy is making waves on the internet, as he shares that he manages to save Rs 40,000 each month in Hyderabad. Reddy also asserts that a family can lead a peaceful life with this amount. “Moved from Bangalore to #Hyderabad. Saved 40k per month expenses. One family can live peacefully with that money. Not seeing any a point of living alone when my values match with my family’s (sic),” Reddy wrote.

Moved from Bangalore to #Hyderabad Saved 40k per month expenses. One family can live peacefully with that money. 💰 Not seeing any a point of living alone when my values match with my family’s. — Prudhvi Reddy (@prudhvir3ddy) September 5, 2023

“Hyderabad has all the good things in Bangalore minus All the bad things in Bangalore. Comparatively Less traffic, Food hits different on palette for less price, Cheaper rents, Cheaper travel via cabs, autos in non rush hours. We don’t ask anyone to speak in telugu like other states. Hindi and English is all ok here because everyone is hamara bhai log here. If you are North Indian prefer hyd over BLR, you’ll love us (sic),” he added in another tweet.

I am a fan of remote work. I will not encourage anyone to take in-office tech jobs if it means changing their cities / leaving family. That said two Hyderabad based startup contacted me and it’s lot more than what average BLR startups pay 💰. Hyderabad has all the good… — Prudhvi Reddy (@prudhvir3ddy) September 5, 2023

Reddy’s post has garnered significant attention from online users with many agreeing with him. However, a few users argued with his viewpoints.

“Indeed #Hyderabad is more affordable and most livable city,” said a user. “Great post…. Hopefully people realise that there are other places offering as much opportunity if not more than blore and move there accordingly. Strain on one single City has killed Blore. Hopefully more such cities crop up all over the country (sic),” another user said.

Arguing that the public transport is cheaper in Bengaluru compared to Hyderabad, a user wrote, “Lol, I can travel in BMTC Vajra(Volvo AC) bus upto 10 km to 12 km for 30 whereas last week I paid 30 in Hyderabad Non AC RTC bus from Kachiguda station to Lakdikapool and I bet the Uber and Ola is lower in Bangalore than in Hyderabad (sic).”

