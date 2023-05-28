Best Breakfast places in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is known for its delectable cuisine that blends flavours from various culinary traditions. When it comes to breakfast, the city offers a wide range of options to satisfy every palate. From South Indian delights to English breakfasts, the city boasts a plethora of breakfast places that will tantalize your taste buds and kickstart your day.

Here are the best places to visit for breakfast in the city:

Chutneys:

With many branches in the city, this spot is known for its authentic South Indian cuisine. This popular eatery offers an array of mouthwatering dosas, idlis, and vadas, served with an assortment of flavourful chutneys.

Ram ki Bandi:

For those seeking a taste of Hyderabad’s famous street food, Ram ki Bandi at Nampally is the one. This place is always crowded, the food stall opens in the early hours of the morning serving one of the best dosas and idlis. The cheese dosa is a favourite dosa for many.

Govind Ki Bandi:

Govind Dosa near Charminar offers breakfast with a spicy chutney, which is rich in taste. Every dish is layered in Amul butter and their own special masala making it irresistible. They open at 5:30aam and serve the best breakfast till 11 am.

Waffle House:

Have you heard of savory waffles? They taste just as good as the sweet waffles, try them out at Waffle House in Banjara Hills which serves classic plain waffles, sweet and savory. Their chicken waffle is a must-try!

Hotel Nayab:

Here is a place for a traditional Hyderabadi breakfast. Hotel Nayaab located at Chatta Bazaar is an iconic place that opens at 5 am every day to serve Irani chai, paya naan, luqmi, and others. One can experience these unusual breakfast options here. Be ready to wait for seating as this place fills up pretty quickly.

Aaromale Café:

Aaromale at Film Nagar has a range of options for those who like English Breakfast. They serve omelets, cold brews, waffles, pancakes, sandwiches, and more. Their triple chocolate waffle and cheese and herb omelets are a must-try.