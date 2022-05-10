Beware of fake websites while applying, Cyberabad cops warn job aspirants

By C. Romeo Published: Updated On - 12:57 AM, Tue - 10 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: When the sun shines, there will be many trying to make hay, and that is exactly what is happening as government job prospects for the youth of Telangana are shining bright. Fraudsters are out to cheat those applying for jobs, prompting the police to issue a warning asking job aspirants to be extra vigilant.

They have warned the people to be wary of fake websites while applying online for Sub-Inspectors, constables and civil service jobs.

According to officials, there is a high chance of fraudsters using spam websites that look similar to genuine official websites. Spammers often create a fake link and host their fake websites on Google.

“While searching, there is a high chance that aspirants come across such fake phishing links similar to genuine ones. They may end up paying money on the payment link in the fraudulent website,” an official said.

Cybercrime police said spammers often include a fake unsubscribe link. “Unless you are sure that the website address is from a legitimate source, you should not click on it. There are more illegitimate spammers than legitimate,” the official said.

“Be vigilant about your search and double check genuine addresses. Do not be in a hurry to apply and make the payment,” a Cyberabad Cybercrime official said.

Fake apps

Apart from this, there are a few apps available online related to police jobs that have information on the process of application, preparation, syllabus and so on. “Though these apps are not harmful, it is always better to be careful,” an official said.

Cops have asked aspirants to apply on personal computers and laptops instead of mobile phones and from internet cafés.

“Personal computers and laptops are safe to apply from as connectivity issues are usually not encountered. Whereas, filling an application form and uploading documents using a mobile phone could be a task and unsafe at the same time,” an official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .