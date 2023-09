| Bharadwaj Hit 195 Runs To Guide Kalsa To 339 Against Team Speed In Hca B Division Two Day League

Hyderabad: Kalsa’s Sarthak Bharadwaj hit 195 runs to guide his side to 339 against Team Speed on the opening day of the HCA B Division two-day league match on Tuesday.

In another match, Ankit Agarwal hit 176 as his side Gouds XI posted 256/9 against Kosaraju.

Meanwhile, Manchester’s E Rithwik (6/88) and New Blues Rafeeque Khan (6/42) impressed with the ball.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league: Day 1:

Osmania University 117 in 45.1 overs (David Kripal Roy 5/18) lost to Mahabubnagar Dist 118/3 in 17.1 overs; WMCC 135 in 41.2 overs (U Akshay Varma 59; K Sundesh 4/25, Mohd Asim 5/40) lost to Deccan Arsenal 136/4 in 27.4 overs (Praneeth Kumar 53no); HPS B 67 in 38.2 overs (Vedanth Singh 3/16, B Hishanth 3/10) lost to Medak Dist 69/1 in 8.5 overs; Saleemnagar 160 in 42.3 overs (Siddu Nayak 5/32) lost to Apex 161/2 in 35 overs (P Harshil Reddy 77); Classic 111 in 33.3 overs (Utkarsh Solanki 4/3) lost to PKMCC 112/3 in 29.2 overs; Khammam Dist 97 in 23.2 overs (Vishwaaditya 5/33, N Vamshi Krishna 3/19) lost to Sayi Satya 98/3 in 21.3 overs; Brothers XI 88 in 29.2 overs (M Varun Tej 4/7) lost to Raju CC 89/3 in 26.1 overs; Ours 261 in 49 overs (G Pradeep 94, V Goutham 94no; E Rithvik 6/88) vs Manchester 94/3 in 23 overs; Galaxy 289 in 65.4 overs (Keerthi Pranav 71, Syed Shabbir Ali 53; Mudit Sagar 3/50, Jatin Yadav 3/32) vs Oxford Blues 18/0 in 13 overs; Nalgonda Dist 213 in 45.4 overs (Rafeeque Khan 6/42) vs New Blues 148/4 in 39 overs (S Eshwar 61); Sri Chakra 193 in 62.2 overs (YSS Yashaswi 51; Utkarsh Jain 4/54, Zain 3/12) vs Jai Bhagawathi 92/5 in 28 overs (Rraam Guptaa 51batting; P Ruthish Reddy 3/48); Hyd Titans 236/9 in 90 overs (MS Anirudh 50, Adit Somendra 65; B Jayanth Reddy 4/33) vs Venus Cybertech 12/0 in 5 overs; Telangana 235/4 in 60 overs (Ibrahim Khan 54, S Jordan 72batting) vs Elegant; Zinda Tilismath 237 in 62 overs (Aftaf Khaja 62; D Manish 4/52, Harshit Choudhary 4/41) vs Deccan Wanderers 144/4 in 34 overs; Khalsa 339 in 74.2 overs (Sarthak Bharadwaj 195, Chirag Yadav 58; C Shreyas Reddy 3/77, Vidyananda Reddy 3/51) vs Team Speed 34/0 in 10 overs; Green Turf 159 in 56.5 overs (Deepak Nayak 67; C Siddhartha Reddy 4/37) vs Karimnagar Dist 20/0 in 4 overs; Gouds XI 256/9 in 52.5 overs (Ankit Agarawal 176; Aditya Singhal 3/46, Sai Akshay Krishna 3/77) vs Kosaraju.

