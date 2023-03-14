Bharat Jagruthi round table on Women’s Reservation Bill in Delhi

Hyderabad: After the protest at Jantar Mantar demanding for the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the ensuing session of the Parliament, the Bharat Jagruthi will hold a round table conversation in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The round table conference will be chaired by BRS MLC K Kavitha at Hotel Le Meridian in New Delhi between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The discussion will be held with representatives of various political parties, civil societies, women’s organisations and other national organisations.

Bharat Jagruthi had organised a massive day-long hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on March 10, seeking the passage of the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill, drawing the nation’s attention.

Nearly 12 Opposition parties along with civil and women’s organisations extended their support to the cause.

They vowed to fight together to realise the Women’s Resevation Bill.