Two-day dance festival to be held at Nishumbita by Subbulakshmi’s Nrityashala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: Subbulakshmi’s Nrityashala is organising their 2nd annual festival of dance. Titled ‘Abhyudaya festival’, the two-day event will be held on June 25 and 25 from 5 pm onwards.

There will be performances by not only the students of the institution but also other known and budding dancers. A lec-dem on the nuances of Abhinaya by distinguished dancer Dr. Anupama Kylash will also be held as part of the programme.

Nishumbita Ballet and Theatre at Begumpet will be the venue for the event which will witness performances by Sujatha Ramanathan, Soundarya Kaushik, Laasya Rana and Indumohan, among others. Felicitation and prize distribution ceremony on the second day evening will conclude the festival.

Bharatanatyam artiste Subbulakshmi, who has pursued her Master’s degree from Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, is the founder-director of Hyderabad-based Subbulakshmi’s Nrityashala Hyderabad. She also works in The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, as a dance teacher for senior and middle classes.