Bharatha Puthrulu, a movie from Bhadrachalam, to hit screens on Friday

By James Edwin Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Kothagudem: Having been a stage artist for nearly four decades, Thandra Venkata Ramana Rao is now making a foray into film making and that too, one with a lot of unique characteristics.

Known as a theatre artist, writer, director and producer from Bhadrachalam, Ramana Rao has produced his debut movie with an entirely local cast and crew.

The movie titled, ‘Bharatha Puthrulu’(The Saviours), produced under the banner of Thandra Creations, is going to be released in about 100 theatres in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Vijay Bhaskar (AMR) in Bhadrachalam’s Shanti theatres in Paloncha on Friday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ramana Rao, who won several awards as a stage artist, said producing the message-oriented movie, Bharatha Puthrulu, has been his life’s ambition. The storyline is based on the theme of how India has to be shaped for the future of the country’s youth.

Nearly 100 actors and technicians, including the local stage artists and Nandi Award winners, all belonging to Bhadrachalam, worked for the movie, which would be different from routine movies and interesting throughout, he said.

“My main objective behind producing this movie is to create artists locally and promote their talent. All the new artists took advantage of the opportunity and performed well”, said 72-year-old Ramana Rao, who has also acted in the movie.

A new music director Chandralekha composed music for the movie and three songs have already been released as lyrical videos through Mathura Audio and are receiving accolades. New singers Tirupati Venkata Chalam, Nalle Rama Chandramurthy, Sanjay Srinivas, RK Katari, Uma Charan, Vani Ram, Bhavani Mohan and Hebsiba Ashok are introduced.

DOP and editor for the movie is Uday Kumar. He captured the scenes and the beauty of Chintoor, Mothugudem, Maredu Palli, Iruvendi and Bhadrachalam regions wonderfully. Uday Kumar, Ashok and Rajesh brothers excelled as choreographers, Ramana Rao said.

Sri Ramoji Hari Haran has shown his talent as an art director. Audiography by Satish Namaka and Srinivas has added strength to the film. PRO Veerababu B has raised the level of the movie with his promotional work.

The film is released by Param Jyothi Films (Paper Satyanarayana) in Telangana and Bhavani Pictures (Srinivas) in AP. Javed Khan, Sarath and Kajol Kiran played the lead roles while Puli Raj, RK Katari, Gupta, Rajesh Thammalla, Tanniru Srinivas, Chaitanya, Krishna Kant, and others play important roles.

Domakonda, Seshu, Tirupati Murla Ramesh worked as executive producers. Telangana State Film Chamber President and Secretary Sunil Narang and K Anupama Reddy extended their support in producing the movie, Ramana Rao said.

The film is dedicated to Narayana Dasu Narang, who contributed greatly to the field of cinema, Ramana Rao said, hoping that the audience would love the movie.