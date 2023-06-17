Bhatti says BJP, BRS playing drama to weaken other parties

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Nalgonda: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday alleged that the BRS and BJP were enacting political dramas to see that no other political party to be strengthened in the State.

Speaking to the media at Nalgonda when his peoples’ march reached the district headquarter, the CLP leader Bhatti alleged that the BJP and BRS have been working with a mutual understanding to protect their interests. The verbal dual, challenges and counter-challenges between the leaders of BJP and BRS were nothing but a pre-planned political drama.

He also said that a mass exodus of the leaders to the Congress from the BRS would take place soon.