Internal bickering in Peddapalli Congress comes to fore during Bhatti’s yatra

Internal bickering in the Congress party's Peddapalli Assembly unit has come to fore during CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka's padayatra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Peddapalli: Internal bickering in the Congress party’s Peddapalli Assembly unit has come to fore during CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra held in the district on Tuesday.

A few unsavoury incidents took place as arrangements were made to welcome the padayatra into the constituency at Palitham of Peddapalli mandal.

Followers of constituency in-charge and former MLA Ch Vijayaramana Rao and Odela ZPTC Ganta Ramulu gathered to welcome Vikramarka. However, both the groups entered an argument with each other and jostled with each other.

Seeing the situation going out of control, the leaders intervened and pacified their followers.