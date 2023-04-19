Bhatti Vikramarka wants Telangana to launch BC Bandhu

In this regard, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka wrote a letter to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao
Peddapalli: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka wanted the State government to launch a BC Bandhu scheme for the welfare of BC communities. In this regard, Vikramarka wrote a letter to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.
Releasing the letter to media at Maredugonda of Kalwasrirampur mandal on Wednesday, the CLP leader alleged that there was no change in the lives of weaker sections even after the formation of a separate Telangana state.
He said the community people had told him about their hardships while he was touring villages as part of his padayatra.